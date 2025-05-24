AN art exhibition is helping to raise funds to provide specialist equipment and support for children with disabilities.

Shenstone Community Library will display the work of talented local artists throughout June in aid of Newlife.

Students from Greysbrooke Primary School, members of Shenstone Library Art Group and other local art organisations will also see their work go on display.

Lynda Jones, chair of Shenstone Community Library’s board of trustees, said:

“We have chosen the charity Newlife partly because of its environmental impact which is so impressive – as well as the work of the charity to help children with disabilities. “We aim to raise £2,000 which means we will be able to fund four Play Therapy Pods filled with sensory toys for children.”

Around 40 to 50 exhibits will be available to buy, as well as the opportunity to make donations throughout the month.

Local actor Katie Arnstein will also be performing at a Newlife fundraising event on 14th June. Tickets are £10 and available from the library.