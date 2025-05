WHITTINGTON will face a tough test this weekend as they travel to Springvale.

They go into the fixture on the back of two straight defeats, including a seven-wicket loss against Pelsall last time out.

Third-placed Springvale, meanwhile, have won four of their five league fixtures so far this season in the South Staffordshire County League Division Two.

Play gets underway this afternoon (24th May) at 12.30pm.