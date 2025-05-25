ALREWAS suffered a day to forget with the bat as they lost by eight wickets against Alvaston and Boulton.

The Herons were sent into bat first, but never saw their innings get going.

Saad Sarwary was in ruthless form with the ball, claiming figures of 5-27 as Alrewas could only muster 46 runs before being skittled out with just 20 overs played.

Only Stephen Cole (13 not out) and Tom Chapman (11) reached double figures as the batting line-up struggled.

An early wicket gave the Herons a glimmer of hope, but Alvaston and Boulton would lose just one more wicket as they passed the total inside 12 overs.