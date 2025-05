POLICE are appealing for information after a number of sheep were injured and killed in Armitage.

Officers were called on Friday (23rd May) to a farm on Lichfield Road.

Five sheep are believed to have been killed by a dog with a further three being injured.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“This has caused a substantial financial loss, along with the upset of finding the sheep dead and injured.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 561 of 23rd May.