A QUIZ night in Burntwood has raised more than £860 for charity.

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE hosted the event at St Matthew’s Sports and Social Club in aid of her chosen charity, Pathway Project.

Cllr Coe said:

“One of the highlights of my year as chair of the Town council was the opportunity to select my charity of the year.

“There are so many brilliant charities in Burntwood, but of course you have to select one to support and there was no competition for me – it had to be Pathway.

“It has been a lifeline for so many people who have lived with domestic abuse. I know this because so many people tell me how the organisation has changed and even saved their lives.

“I have been able to raise awareness of domestic and sexual abuse and I have also been able to raise money through my charity quiz night. The fun event raised £868 which will make a huge difference.

“Thank you so much to everyone who attended and helped us. It was a lot of fun for which I owe my thanks to the town council team who worked really hard to make it work, and my fellow councillors who helped with promoting it.

“It has been a privilege to be able to serve the people of Burntwood in this way and I am sure that this coming year will be a wonderful opportunity for the next chair, Cllr Laura Evans, as she selects her charity of the year.”