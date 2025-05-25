A NEW director has been appointed at Lichfield District Council to oversee health and wellbeing.

Jim Faulkner has been appointed to the role through the local authority’s wholly-owned company, Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services.

It comes as the council continues construction of a new £11million leisure centre at Stychbrook Park as well as working on changes to Beacon Park including the introduction of padel courts, adventure golf and plans for a reconfigures pitch and putt course.

Jim said:

“I’m tremendously excited by the investment we’re making across the district. “Our goal is to help residents become more active, more often, and for longer. These new and upgraded facilities will be key in achieving that. “My focus will be on delivering excellent, affordable leisure experiences that truly benefit the community.”

Jim, who has previously held roles at the Warwickshire Golf and Country Club, the Bannatyne Group and Nuffield Health, will also oversee upgrades to Burntwood Leisure Centre which will include a new gym floor and improved changing facilities.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Jim to the team. “He brings a wealth of experience in the leisure sector and a strong track record of delivering top-quality services. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to improve and expand leisure opportunities for residents.”