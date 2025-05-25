CYCLISTS are being invited to get in the saddle to support a local charity.

St Giles Hospice will host its latest Cycle St Giles fundraiser on 8th June.

Participants will travel through picturesque countryside after leaving the charity’s Whittington headquarters with cyclists able to choose from three routes designed to suit different levels of experience on two wheels.

Zoe Wright, community and events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are incredibly excited to have combined our cycling events into one big ride this year – and we’d love as many supporters as possible to join us!. “Whether you’re riding in memory of a loved one, pushing yourself to a new personal best or simply enjoying the journey, every mile you cycle and every pound you raise will make a huge difference to local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.”

The 29-mile route is suitable for beginners, while a 60-mile and 100-mile option are also available for more experienced riders.

The £35 entry fee gives participants access to all the event’s well-stocked feed stations and a medal at the finish line. They will also enjoy a complimentary post-ride lunch, courtesy of The English Indian.

For more details and to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/cyclestgiles.