HAMMERWICH continued their unbeaten start to the season with a victory at Walsall.

After being sent in to bat first, the visitors looked to be in trouble as they slipped to 39-3.

But a knock of 35 from Callum Brodrick and 45 not out from John Jennings helped the Hammers to reach 198-8 from their 50 overs.

The weather saw Walsall’s target revised to 138 from 27 overs – a score that looked beyond them as Hasnain Nawaz claimed the first three wickets to leave the visitors on 27-3.

William Mashinge (39) and Daniel Betty (29) put the Hammerwich total back within reach though.

But with the score on 128-7 after two balls of the final over, two run outs saw Walsall fall short of the revised target as they completed their 27 overs on 132-9.

Nawaz (3-7) and Alex Mason (3-44) were the pick of the bowlers as Hammerwich secured the five-run victory.