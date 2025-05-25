A LICHFIELD councillor has been appointed as deputy leader of the Conservative opposition group at Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Alex Farrell won the Lichfield Rural South seat at the elections in May.

He will now take up the role with the opposition group after they were reduced to just ten seats as Reform UK took control of the county council.

Cllr Farrell said:

“I’m very pleased to be elected as deputy leader of the opposition, and I’ll work with our leader Cllr Philip White to ensure we are an active and effective opposition. “There may only be ten Conservative councillors elected onto Staffordshire County Council, but we are a proactive, experienced and energised group who are already holding the new Reform administration to account. “We will scrutinise the new council, but we will also support them where necessary to ensure the Staffordshire taxpayers are getting the best services possible. “As well as deputy leader, I’m also committed to serving my residents in Lichfield Rural South – and I’ll make sure that I’m their voice on the council.”