PEOPLE can raise money for a lifesaving service by taking part in a summer raffle.

Prizes including a jackpot of £3,000 are up for grabs in the Midlands Air Ambulance fundraiser.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement, said that as well as having the chance of picking up a winning ticket, each £1 entry would also help to save lives.

She said:

“During the summer months the days are warmer, the evenings longer and the sun is hopefully shining, but our crews remain on the frontline to provide advanced critical care to those most in need. “By participating in our easy to enter Summer Raffle, you’ll be making a vital difference to our essential pre-hospital emergency service, while also having a chance to win an incredible cash prize. “Our charity does not receive any Government funding for our daily missions and relies entirely on support from the local communities we serve.”

The closing date for tickets bought online is 16th July and the draw will take place on 18th July. They can be purchased at midlandsairambulance.com/summerraffle.