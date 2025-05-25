A LIVELY and enthusiastic audience turned out to hear a tribute to one of the most influential post-punk bands of the 1970s when a Band Called Malice played at The Hub at St Mary’s.

With period correct instruments, excellent musicianship and a vocal style close to Paul Weller’s, the trio gave a barn storming show of some The Jam’s best known songs, as well as some of the hidden gems written by Weller and Bruce Foxton.

With Andy Coultas on lead vocals and guitars, Warren Mee on drums and Matt Barker on bass, their lively interplay, buoyant sound and stage moves led a lot of energy to their performance.

The obvious hits of The Jam went down the best, with songs such as Beat Surrender, Going Underground, Down in the Tube Station at Midnight and the encore of Eton Rifles being particularly well received.

Although their sound had a lot of aggression and punk energy, they also took influences from soul and Motown, with the melodic bass of a Town Called Malice being a case in point. Although here it missed the Hammond organ, the trio still gave the song a good go.

The band also played songs with a more progressive edge, with strange time signature shifting timbre of The Butterfly Collector and the gentle ballad Ghosts showing that The Jam were also a band with a good musical hinterland.

Two numbers were sung with just an acoustic guitar – Liza Radley and a sing along version of That’s Entertainment.

The audience were in good form throughout, joining in with songs which have clearly stood the test of time.