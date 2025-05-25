A FREE service giving people with visual impairments access to weekly news updates is looking to help even more local residents.

Lichfield Talking News has been operating for more than four decades for people in the Lichfield and Burntwood area.

Using stories from Lichfield Live, it delivers content for free to individuals.

A spokesperson said:

“Figures released this month reveal that someone in the UK loses their eyesight every six minutes. “Lichfield alone has around 300 people who are either blind or visually impaired. Unless they are using a white cane or have a guide dog, you rarely notice them because they either stay at home or walk around linked to someone who can guide them. “The names and addresses of sight-affected people are protected because they are seen to be vulnerable. Therefore we cannot find them, they have to find us. So far we have located just over 100. “So if you know of anyone with a sight problem, please tell them that Lichfield Talking News exists, gives them 21 hours a week of news, information and entertainment, runs a monthly social club to try to ease isolation and organises guided trips out during the summer months.”

For more information, call John on on 07948 794982.