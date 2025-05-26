COUNTY councillors say residents have made their feelings clear on plans for a new housing development on land in Burntwood.

Bloor Homes has put forward proposals for hundreds of properties on the site at Coulter Lane, which would also include open space, community orchards, allotments, play areas, a community hub and land set aside for future expansion of Fulfen Primary School.

But a packed meeting organised by Burntwood Action Group saw residents voice concerns over the plans.

Among those in attendance was Burntwood North representative Cllr Andrew Clissett who said it was important that the strength of local feeling was recognised.

“It was clear from the meeting that the community feels this development would place an unacceptable strain on infrastructure and services. “The proposed loss of green belt land, alongside unresolved questions about schools, health provision and roads, are all deeply worrying.”

Cllr Janet Higgins, who represents Lichfield Rural West, was also among those at the meeting.

The Reform UK councillor and county council cabinet member for education, said:

“The message from residents at the meeting was unmistakable – they feel ignored and they are worried. “This development risks overwhelming our schools, surgeries and roads, and people are rightly asking where the investment in infrastructure is. “Communities like ours are not against new homes, but they expect responsible planning that protects green spaces and puts local needs first. Right now, they don’t see that happening.”