The former nursery in Whittington

PLANS have been drawn up to convert a former nursery in Whittington for residential use.

The building had originally been constructed as a stables for Elswick House on Fisherwick Road.

It was then changed in 1986 to become a children’s nursery, but closed in 2022 following the retirement of the owners.

A planning statement said the proposals would see the building used to expand the home at neighbouring Chestnut Barn:

“The stables will form ancillary residential accommodation including a games room, garden room and garden store.

“The garage component of the stables will remain garaging.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

