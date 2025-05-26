WHITTINGTON suffered a disappointing ten wicket defeat at Springvale.

After being sent in to bat first, the visitors managed just 99 before being bowled out.

Shazad Malik (30) and Euan Hammond (33) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Whittington were skittled out.

Rishabh Siddhu was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 5-11.

Springvale never looked like failing to reach the target as openers Iftikar Ali hit 19 and Syed Jamal Ahmad struck 58 to pass the total in just 15 overs.