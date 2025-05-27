A HOUSING association will see six new apprentices join a programme helping those who have faced barriers to academic success.

Platform Housing Group’s Digital Futures Academy offers an insight into careers in digital and data technology.

The new intake will take up their roles in September, with the initiative focused on those who are neurodiverse or who have experienced challenges in classroom settings.

Jon Cocker, chief information officer at Platform Housing Group, said:

“This is personal for me – I didn’t thrive in school and I know how limiting that can be. “I also have a disabled son, so it’s important to me that we create opportunities for those who may think differently, including people with autism. “It’s about challenging ourselves and the way we do things and creating space for talent that may be overlooked elsewhere.”

Following the launch last year, the academy received 157 applications. From these, 22 individuals were invited to an assessment centre, where candidates took part in practical tasks and interviews designed to showcase their potential.

The six successful candidates will begin their three to four year apprenticeships in autumn 2025. During their first year, they will rotate through several IT disciplines – including cyber security, data analysis and service desk support – before specialising in an area that best fits both their strengths and the needs of the company.

Jon said:

“We believe in the potential of every individual. This academy reflects our mission to invest in both people and technology to deliver better outcomes for our communities.””