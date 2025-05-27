A COMPETITION has been launched in support of efforts to create a new pump track in Burntwood.

Campaigners are hoping to persuade Staffordshire County Council to build the facility at Chasewater.

Now youngsters are being asked to create a design of their dream track.

A spokesperson said:

“Are you full of ideas and love bikes, scooters or skateboards? Now’s your chance to show off your creativity and design your very own pump track. “Draw, sketch or model your own pump track design. It can be on paper or digital. Just make it awesome and show your imagination.”

The competition is in three categories – under five, five to ten years and over ten.

Prizes will be on offer for each age group for the best overall design, the most creative idea and the best theming.

Entries are open until 4th July, with the winners being announced at the Burntwood Wakes on 19th July. To enter, add a name, age and short description to the design and email pumptrackburntwood@gmail.com.