LICHFIELD Round Table is celebrating the fundraising achievements of one of its members.

Michael Kinsey raised £555 after completing the Highland Way Walk – and the total has been doubled by his employer.

His efforts mean Lichfield Round Table has been able to purchase two new branded gazebos which got their first outing at the Lichfield Bower yesterday (26th May).

Daniel White, vice chairman of the group, said:

“Michael’s walk, the gazebos, the Bower, and now a new website – it’s all part of our drive to grow the table and make an even bigger impact in Lichfield.”

People can find out more about the group at www.lichfieldroundtable.co.uk.