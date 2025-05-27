A LEADING Stereophonics tribute band are coming to Lichfield next month.

The Phonics will perform hits such as Have a Nice Day, Maybe Tomorrow, Dakota, and Handbags and Gladrags.

They will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th June.

Anthony Evans, creative director at the city centre venue, said:

“We had an amazing evening when The Phonics first visited The Hub two years ago and since then they have only further cemented their reputation as the UK’s best Stereophonics tribute.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.