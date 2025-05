CHASETOWN Women are holding open trials as they prepare to build on a successful debut season.

Jo Sheerin’s side completed the league and vase double and will now look to expand with new reserve and under 18 teams.

Trials will be held at The Scholars Ground on:

22nd June: 10am-12pm

25th June: 8:30pm-9:45pm

29th June: 1:30pm – 4:00pm

Potential players can register online.