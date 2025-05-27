LOCAL photographers have competed against those from Lichfield’s twin city of Limburg in their annual contest.

This year’s theme was portraits and saw a range of images submitted.

The win went to the German entrants this time around – although Lichfield’s Joe Anderson was the only competitor to claim maximum points from both judges for his monochrome image, The Fighter.

For more details on joining Lichfield Camera Club visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.

Click below to see images from the competition:

Enjoyment by Reintraut Mangels

Rick by Barbara Weller

Beauty in Natural Light by Kevin Boycott

Telling a Tale by Catherine Nicholls

Rada by Thomas Grimberg

Yannis by Sandra Morgan

Scarlett by Steve Clifford

The Fighter by Joe Anderson

Playing the Blues by Nigel Lord