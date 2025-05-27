LOCAL photographers have competed against those from Lichfield’s twin city of Limburg in their annual contest.

This year’s theme was portraits and saw a range of images submitted.

The win went to the German entrants this time around – although Lichfield’s Joe Anderson was the only competitor to claim maximum points from both judges for his monochrome image, The Fighter.

For more details on joining Lichfield Camera Club visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.

Click below to see images from the competition:

  • Enjoyment by Reintraut Mangels
  • Rick by Barbara Weller
  • Beauty in Natural Light by Kevin Boycott
  • Telling a Tale by Catherine Nicholls
  • Rada by Thomas Grimberg
  • Yannis by Sandra Morgan
  • Scarlett by Steve Clifford
  • The Fighter by Joe Anderson
  • Playing the Blues by Nigel Lord
