A SERVICE helping to keep people connected to local shopping areas has been extended until October.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the LinkUp on-demand buses will continue running beyond the initial pilot period – although only one vehicle will now run instead of two in line with demand.

The service allows people in villages not fully served by regular bus routes to connect with retail areas.

The additional funding has come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Having

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know how important the LinkUp service is to people living in our rural communities. “Extending it means we can continue to support those without access to a car or public transport and help them stay connected to essential services, employment, and social opportunities. “It’s part of our commitment to improving transport links and reducing social isolation across the district.”

LinkUp allows passengers to book a journey by app or on the phone.

Since the initial pilot launched, it has received hundreds of five star reviews and seen more than 200 users take part in customer survey which the council says will help provide feedback on how to improve the service going forward.

More details are available via the Lichfield District Council website.