A FREE comedy night is returning to Burntwood next month.

Five acts will be on the bill at The Firs Club alongside host Lee Goode for the TNT Presents event on 19th June.

The Boys from the All Night Chemist will headline alongside LongHu.

They will be joined by Matthew Williams, James Foley and KC Da Rookee.

Free tickets can be booked at www.tnt-presents.com.