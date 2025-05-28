GREEN-FINGERED youngsters are being invited to a free gardening sessions in Shenstone.

Dobbies will host the Little Seedling Club’s Garden Tools event on Sunday (1st June).

The hands-on activity will give participants the chance to learn about tools and their origins, as well as how they can use them to help gardens and green spaces flourish.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Our Garden Tools Little Seedlings Club workshop at our Shenstone store has been designed to engage children and get them curious about gardening. “Our free monthly sessions involve games and a crafting activity where children can make something to take home to keep the fun going. “

For more details and to book a space visit www.dobbies.com.