LICHFIELD’S MP has called on the newly-elected leader of Staffordshire County Council to give assurances that support for children with special educational needs and disabilities will not be cut.

It comes after comments made by Reform UK’s national leader Nigel Farage suggesting “mental illness problems and those with other general behavioural disabilities” were overdiagnosed and that it was creating “a class of victims in Britain”.

The elections on 1st May saw the party claim control of Staffordshire County Council which oversees local education provision, including support for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Now Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson has joined Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in seeking reassurances from Cllr Ian Cooper, the new leader of the council, that vital services won’t be the target of cuts.

Mr Robertson said:

“I taught in secondary schools across the Midlands for almost a decade and I know first-hand the impact that getting the right support to young people at the right time can have. “It’s not only wrong to say that neurodivergent kids are badly behaved – it’s deeply offensive to them, their families and the people who work hard to help them learn. “Staffordshire’s new Reform leadership must make clear whether they will stand with the children and families they represent or with the shameful ignorance of Nigel Farage.”