A LOCAL fundraising group is hoping to recruit new members.

The Lichfield Lions – which was among the organisations to appear in the Lichfield Bower – is part of a network of 1.4million members around the world.

Formed in 1972, the local branch takes part in a range of fundraising activities in aid of good causes throughout the year.

A spokesperson said:

“Our motto is ‘We Serve’ – and Lichfield Lions certainly do that. “We are a group of men and women who wish to serve the local, national and international communities – wherever there is a need there is a Lion.”

For more details on joining the Lichfield Lions call 03458 332812 or email lichfieldlions81@gmail.com.