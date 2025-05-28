LICHFIELD has appointed Jim Thorp as the club’s new director of rugby.

The former Sale Sharks, Pertemps Bees and Rotherham player will take up the role at Cooke Fields for the coming season.

After hanging up his boots, Thorp embarked on a coaching career which saw him work with Warwickshire and England Counties.

He has spent more than a decade at Linfield coaching successful junior and colts teams.

A club spokesperson said:

“Jim is an experienced coach with a proven track record of developing both novice and more experienced players to enable them to progress to higher levels. “He is passionate about player engagement, core skills, team culture and playing rugby for the right reasons. “Jim is therefore an ideal candidate to continue to move the club forward in our ambition to be the best amateur rugby club that we can possible be – and it’s even better that we can promote from within.”

The appointment follows the decision by Dan Hemingway to stand down after a spell which saw him oversees two promotions and a Staffordshire Cup win.

He said:

“It has been a privilege to be part of the club over the last seven years – and I would like to thank every player, coach, partner, supporter and club member for their commitment and effort throughout. “Cooke Fields is a special place and is made so by the incredible people involved with Lichfield. “There have been incredible highs and a fair share of lows, but it has been an honour to write a small chapter in the history of this club.”