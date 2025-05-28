A PACKED dance floor, a talented band of musicians and some lively songs were the order of the day when the tribute act The Specials Ltd played at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Formed in Coventry in the late 1970s, The Specials – fronted by the late Terry Hall – blended reggae, two tone and ska music styles. Influential for other groups such as UB40 and Madness, their potent blend of song-craft and catchy dancing music made them a popular draw.

The energy of The Specials Ltd spilled of the stage. Feel-good, fast-paced pieces were mixed with songs of social realism, with the encore of Ghost Town proving as timely now as it was when it was first released at the height of Thatcherism.

Their best known hits, such as A Message to You Rudy and Too Much Too Young, got the packed audience dancing, but other songs such as your Racist Friend and the sharp instrumental passages of Monkey Man were also well played.

The two guitarists, bass, keyboard and drummer were ably assisted by a brass section of trumpet and saxophone, and the two very animated singers had good skills in crowd control.

Opener Do the Dog and the feel-good sunny theme of You’re Wondering Now showed the full range of The Specials back catalogue and showed why they were as revered as they were.