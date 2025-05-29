CLASSIC motorbikes are going on display at an event in Lichfield.

The Velocette Owners Motorcycle Club will welcome hundreds of members to Lichfield Rugby Club on 6th July.

A spokesperson said:

“This is the largest annual gathering of Velocette motorcycles in the UK, if not the world. “Bikes will range from vintage two-strokes to the classic racers of yesteryear, as well as a good selection of road-going machines. “We are also being joined by The New Imperial Owners Association, Scott Owners and the LE club. Their machines like the Velocettes were also made in Birmingham. “With these three clubs and their members attending there will be a wide range of classic motorcycles on show of each makes finest models, many rarely seen outside of a museum. “All are welcome, whether they come on their own motorcycles or are just interested in having a look at this varied and unique collection of machines.”

Entry will be £3 adults with children going free. The event is due to run from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be parts and memorabilia for sale, as well as trade dealers.