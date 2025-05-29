A CONSULTANT who completed part of his specialist training at St Giles Hospice is taking part in a 184-mile bike ride to highlight the funding crisis facing the sector.

Palliative medicine consultant Dr Richard Kitchen, who now works in Leicester, will take on the cycling challenge in July.

The route will see him visit St Giles Hospice in Whittington, LOROS Hospice, Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Compton Care, Solihull Marie Curie and the Warwick and Coventry Myton Hospices.

Elinor Eustace, CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are deeply grateful to Dr Kitchen for undertaking this remarkable challenge to highlight the critical funding issues facing not just St Giles, but hospices nationwide. “Despite the welcome £100million Government investment announced in December 2024, hospices across the UK continue to face significant financial challenges. “At St Giles, we’ve already had to make difficult decisions, including reducing our inpatient beds from 23 to 15 and implementing staff redundancies to address a £1.5million deficit. “While both our Urgent Appeal and the Government’s support package have provided some relief, the financial challenges we face are ongoing. With annual operating costs of £10million and just 18% coming from statutory sources, community support and initiatives like Dr Kitchen’s remain vital to our ability to continue providing compassionate, specialist care.”

People can sponsor Dr Kitchen’s ride via his online fundraising page.

He said:

“As someone who trained at these hospices and now works in palliative care, I’ve seen firsthand the invaluable support these organisations provide to patients and families during life’s most difficult moments. “This cycling challenge aims to draw attention to the serious funding issues threatening this essential care. “While I hope to raise funds through sponsorship, the primary goal is to spotlight the broader funding crisis and encourage sustainable solutions from both government and communities.”