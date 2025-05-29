DECISIONS on how to support children with special educational needs and disabilities in Staffordshire’s schools will be restricted by Government funding, the leader of the county council has said.

Cllr Ian Cooper’s comments come after Labour MP Dave Robertson called for the new Reform UK leadership to set out its plans for provision.

It follows comments by the party’s leader Nigel Farage said “mental illness problems and those with other general behavioural disabilities” were overdiagnosed and that it was creating “a class of victims in Britain”.

Mr Robertson said such views were “deeply offensive” to families of children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) – and urged the county council leader to distance himself from such views.

Cllr Cooper said the national picture meant funding decisions made by the Government would continue to restrict any county council plans.

“The issue of special educational needs and disabilities in schools is hugely important to us, and is one of our top priorities. “We are passionate about wanting to improve support for children with SEND, but the reality is that Staffordshire has been underfunded by Government in this area for years. “The funding the county council receives is not nearly enough to meet the increasing needs for support we are seeing in the county. Politics is about choices and the use of finite resources. “Over the past few decades successive governments have funded other initiatives, while critical services for the most vulnerable in society – such as SEND – remain underfunded. We are restricted by decisions made at a national level on what to fund. “We are committed to supporting children and young people with SEND, but without national policy changes and proper funding, we can only do so much to ensure these children can thrive. “I would welcome the support of David Robertson – and indeed all of our MPs – in speaking to Government about the funding Staffordshire gets for pupils with SEND and how this can be increased.”