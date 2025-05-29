Lichfield’s Finlay Lines saved his best till last as he secured a top four finish in the second round of the IAME Euroseries in Spain.

The Argenti Motorsport Academy kart driver hit the ground running during free practice, putting him on the front foot against a field of 46 competitors.

Lines was fast out of the gates during the first heat, leading in the early stages before ultimately settling for a fifth-place finish

Despite his rivals attempting to slow his progress, the city racer soaked up race-long pressure to hold on to fourth position in the second heat.

Contact from another driver on the formation lap for the third and final heat knocked his rear bumper and ruined his chances of a good finish before it had even begun. Despite taking a brilliant second-place on track, he was later disqualified due to the damage.

Undeterred, Lines got himself back in the game for the first superheat as he fought his way forward, finishing in sixth position from ninth on the grid to give himself a fighting chance in the final.

The Maximum Motorsport driver held nothing back throughout the 14-lap race as charged his way up the order, crossing the line in a well-earned seventh position – and was then promoted to fourth place after post-race penalties were applied.