A STRATEGY will aim to deliver at least 200 new council homes across Lichfield and Burntwood in the next five years.
Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will hear details of the five-year Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy at a meeting next week.
The proposals outline key priorities to end rough sleeping in the area and provide more affordable homes in order to tackle issues such as high rental prices in the private sector, rising homelessness and an increasing number of people on the homeless register who are seeking social rental properties.
The strategy suggests the council “directly intervenes” by creating at least 200 new council homes and “holding developers to account” to deliver more affordable properties on new sites.
A report by Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, described the plans as “bold and ambitious”.
He added:
“While a standalone housing strategy is not a statutory requirement, in the current environment of increased housing targets and growing housing need it is prudent for the council to incorporate housing challenges and actions to develop a more robust homelessness strategy.
“The review of the evidence demonstrates that there is an increase in support services needed, ranging from more accessible housing options advice, increased need for temporary accommodation provision, increased demand for social rented properties and an increase in homeless representations.”
The strategy outlines how the council aims to work with those at risk of homelessness and support those who need to find new homes.
It also intends to “unlock empty properties” and “significantly improve” the standard of rental housing by holding problem landlords to account.
The strategy added:
“We’re taking bold steps to prevent homelessness before it happens, making sure support is compassionate, person-centred and accessible, and driving innovation and collaborating with partners to deliver more affordable homes locally,
“By 2030 no-one will need to sleep rough on our streets , families facing crisis won’t be looked after in bed and breakfast accommodation, and 200 more affordable council homes will be delivered.”
The new strategy will be discussed at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 5th June.
I commend the strategy to provide council houses for people, I would ask that none of these properties should ever be sold from public ownership, otherwise we will be in the same position as today.
The public property portfolio should always remain available to those that need it, not sold off in the future to cover council financial “embarrassments”.
Whilst this is welcome news. The devil is in the detail. Given it’s on the agenda for tackling homelessness I’m guessing these homes will be for single occupancy so will not address the lack of family homes. So 200 little boxes.
I am delighted to see this coming before the Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee next week. I have been arguing that the Council needed to do much more to meet the need for those looking for genuinely affordable housing for rent ever since I was elected in 2018. Sadly, as the Conservatives had pretty much monopoly control of the Council for all those years, my concerns were brushed aside and ignored. However, since May 2023, when the Conservatives lost overall control of the Council, we have seen more progressive ideas like these pushed through, proposed by Labour and supported by the LibDems. I will be asking a lot of questions next Thursday to ensure that this new approach is carried through quickly and that there is no Conservative backsliding on this.
Hard to know if forty a year will make that much difference over such a large area. It is unlikely that a market rent could be applied as they are now exorbitantly high. The maintenance is also a major problem especially as they age. Sadly too there is sometimes a lack of respect given to rented properties.
I don’t really have any magic answeres. Until recent times houses were thought of as homes. These days they are treated as investments. What part the state can play in this scenario without it becoming a money pit is a difficult consideration.