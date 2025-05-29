A STRATEGY will aim to deliver at least 200 new council homes across Lichfield and Burntwood in the next five years.

Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will hear details of the five-year Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy at a meeting next week.

The proposals outline key priorities to end rough sleeping in the area and provide more affordable homes in order to tackle issues such as high rental prices in the private sector, rising homelessness and an increasing number of people on the homeless register who are seeking social rental properties.

The strategy suggests the council “directly intervenes” by creating at least 200 new council homes and “holding developers to account” to deliver more affordable properties on new sites.

A report by Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, described the plans as “bold and ambitious”.

He added:

“While a standalone housing strategy is not a statutory requirement, in the current environment of increased housing targets and growing housing need it is prudent for the council to incorporate housing challenges and actions to develop a more robust homelessness strategy. “The review of the evidence demonstrates that there is an increase in support services needed, ranging from more accessible housing options advice, increased need for temporary accommodation provision, increased demand for social rented properties and an increase in homeless representations.”

The strategy outlines how the council aims to work with those at risk of homelessness and support those who need to find new homes.

It also intends to “unlock empty properties” and “significantly improve” the standard of rental housing by holding problem landlords to account.

The strategy added:

“We’re taking bold steps to prevent homelessness before it happens, making sure support is compassionate, person-centred and accessible, and driving innovation and collaborating with partners to deliver more affordable homes locally, “By 2030 no-one will need to sleep rough on our streets , families facing crisis won’t be looked after in bed and breakfast accommodation, and 200 more affordable council homes will be delivered.”

The new strategy will be discussed at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 5th June.