PLANS have been drawn up to convert the ground floor of a former pub into a residential property.

The proposals have been submitted for the Black Horse Inn on Main Road in Edingale.

If approved, the plans would see “minor internal” changes and a fence put up.

A planning statement said:

“Once a vibrant hub of the community, the pub had sadly seen its best days. While its presence was undeniably a bonus for locals who cherished its atmosphere and camaraderie, the pub’s operation had become increasingly untenable. “Converting the public house into a home presents itself as the most sensitive and respectful path forward for a heritage building.”

