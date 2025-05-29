PLANS for a major new retail and leisure development in Burntwood have been submitted.

The blue hoardings site off Milestone Way has been earmarked for a 52,000 sq ft scheme by property group M Core.

The six-acre plot will feature three drive-through units and two “large spaces for retailers or leisure operators”.

Work has been taking place on the land since February to clear unexploded military ordnance from the area’s past as a munitions dump during World War Two.

That work is expected to be complete next month, with hopes the redevelopment project will begin later this year.

M Core are aiming for completion of the scheme in September 2026, providing planning approval is granted.

Nick Bryson, director at LCP which is part of M Core, said:

“We’re thrilled to have now formally submitted the planning application for the blue hoardings site in Burntwood. “This is a location that has stood empty for decades, so we’re delighted to take another step forward towards developing this site into a thriving retail and leisure scheme for the local community.”

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It’s brilliant to see this kind of development coming to Burntwood. “Not only does it bring quality jobs to the area, but it also delivers the kinds of businesses our community both wants and needs. “I’m excited to see which operators this new development will attract to the area.”

More details on the proposed development can be found on the M Core website.