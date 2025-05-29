A HUSBAND has been reunited with his wedding ring after it dropped from a bridge onto a railway in Lichfield.

Ben Harris was walking with his wife Daisy and 11-month-old son when the incident happened – just a week before his first wedding anniversary.

After getting covered in greenfly from nearby bushes, he decided to take off his jumper as he walked over the Sturgeons Hill footbridge near Lichfield City station, only to see his wedding ring come loose and drop onto the railway line below.

Despite fearing it would be lost forever, Network Rail’s local team began the search.

The ring was eventually found by worker Mark Samson before being reunited with its owner.

Ben said:

“I could not believe what happened, it was as if the ring was dropping in slow motion into the nettles below. “I thought it was lost forever and I was absolutely gutted – especially as it was so close to our first wedding anniversary. “I reported it straight away to Network Rail and was so relieved when they called the next day to say they had found it. “My wife would have killed me if it had been lost forever so Mark has saved my life – I definitely owe him a beer or two.”

Mark, a mobile operations manager for Network Rail, said:

“Ben’s a very lucky guy. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack and I never thought I’d find such a small ring, but after some thorough searching all of a sudden it was there – I couldn’t believe it. “I could tell from Ben’s face he was really chuffed and relieved. I was only too pleased to hand it back to him. “Ben did absolutely the right thing by calling us and not trying to find it himself, I want to thank him for putting his safety first and letting us find it on his behalf.”