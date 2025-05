ALREWAS will look to halt a run of three straight defeats when they travel to Rolleston.

The Herons’ early season form has been a thing of the past in recent weeks with a string of losses including against Alvaston and Boulton last time out,

They will be hoping for a return to form tomorrow (31st May) though when they visit at Rolleston side who have won one of just six games so far this season in the Derbyshire County Cricket League Premier Division.

Play will get underway at midday.