BUSINESSES are set to take up units in a former Lichfield cinema.

A deal has been agreed with a local entrepreneur to acquire the freehold of the ground floor of the Old Picture House on Tamworth Street.

Alex Conti, director of Passeport UK, said the 3,972 sq ft plot would be split into three units to be occupied by a pilates studio, an Italian deli and fragrance and lifestyle outlet Nero Bianco.

The deal was sealed by property agency Bond Wolfe. Managing director James Mattin said:

“We are delighted to have secured a buyer for this iconic local building – and it is an added bonus that the buyer is local with a real vested interest in Lichfield. “Work has already started in transforming the ground floor space and I look forward to soon seeing the finished product. “This sale attracted a lot of local interest and we have buyers waiting for further opportunities in and around the area.”

The ground floor was sold on behalf of Lichfield Property Developments Ltd which has already created 38 apartments above the cinema.