A COUNCILLOR has welcomed confirmation that specialist equipment is being used to improve roads in Lichfield.

The JCB Pothole Pro – which can fix issues in just eight minutes – is tackling defects in the south of the city as part of a programme of repairs and in preparation for longer term resurfacing schemes.

Over the coming weeks it will deal with potholes and other road surface defects on Birmingham Road between Knowle Lane and Sainte Foy Avenue, before moving on to Walsall Road to work on the stretch between the the A5190 Lichfield Road to Limburg Avenue.

Cllr Colin Greatorex, Conservative representative for Lichfield City South at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“People often ask me why we do not use the Pothole Pro. We have had one in the county for a few years, but it is used for only the bigger surface repairs on urban roads as it is not so efficient on the smaller dispersed jobs in residential and rural roads. “It’s great to see the Pothole Pro hard at work in my Lichfield City South area, especially after the harsh winter has worsened many existing road defects. “There’s no better way to tackle the big main roads than with this iconic machine – designed and built right here in our own county.”