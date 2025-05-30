A VEGAN tasting evening with an acclaimed chef is coming to Lichfield.

Sauce Supper Club will host Ritchie Stainsby for the plant-based menu with wine pairings on 6th June.

A spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to announce a culinary first – our debut Vegan Supper Club

“Having hosted a diverse range of acclaimed chefs over the years, this marks Sauce Supper Club’s first event built entirely around a fully plant-based tasting menu, thoughtfully paired with vegan wines.

“Known for his creativity and commitment to sustainable cuisine, Ritchie Stainsby will showcase a vibrant menu that proves vegan food can be every bit as refined, bold, and exciting as traditional fine dining.

“Whether you’re vegan, veg-curious or simply passionate about great food, join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of plant-based gastronomy.”