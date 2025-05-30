NEW plans have been submitted for extensions and a remodelling of a house in Shenstone.

The proposals for Haddon House on St Johns Hill would also include new entrance gates and the widening of the existing access.

A planning statement said changes had been made following a previous refusal and appeal which raised concerns over the impact on the Shenstone Conservation Area and nearby listed buildings and trees.

The design has now been amended to reduce the six-car garage to a four-car one, the removal of a proposed entrance on Holly Hill Road, retention of. Garden wall and the introduction of an underground heating plant room.

The statement added:

“A key criticism of the previous design was the overpowering nature of the changes on the existing Georgian dwelling. “To address this, the extension appears more subservient, and Haddon House appears grander and more impressive.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.