A MAJOR road resurfacing scheme in Lichfield is due to start next week.

The project on the A515 will begin Monday (2nd June) and is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

As well as resurfacing, the works include replacing bridge surface joints, repairing kerbs and drainage. Road markings will also be replaced.

The £360,000 scheme will be carried out from the south of the West Coast Main Line railway bridge, and will end 40 metres north of the Wood End Lane junction.

It will see road closures in place between 7am and 7pm.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, Cllr Peter Mason, said:

“These works will see a large stretch of the A515 completely resurfaced and are a key part of our structural maintenance improvement programme. “Crews will be keeping disruption to a minimum, but because they are working close to a railway bridge and in a place where there are no streetlights present, these works must be done during the day under a road closure. “The diversion will be fully signed and we apologise for any inconvenience this might cause to motorists. “Rest assured, our crews will be working hard to get the road finished and open as quickly as possible, if weather conditions allow. They will also be reviewing the road closures every day and lifting them as early as possible if they can. “When the road is back open, I hope people will be able to enjoy the benefits of a better road surface for years to come.”