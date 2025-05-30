INSPECTORS have rated Staffordshire County Council’s adult social care service as good in all nine assessed areas.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said that “peoples’ experiences of accessing and receiving adult social care and support were positive” highlighting a “person-centered approach” where people felt involved in decisions about their care.I

The inspectors praised the “embedded culture of learning” among staff, adding that “practitioners felt supported” and job satisfaction was high.

Strong partnerships with health trusts, police and care providers were also commended, with “positive” transitions between services leading to reduced hospital readmissions.

Cllr Martin Rogerson, cabinet member for health and care at the county council, said:

“I want to congratulate staff for this great achievement and thank them for their hard work and dedication in supporting vulnerable adults in Staffordshire. “We have made it clear caring for the most vulnerable adults is a key priority so receiving this rating at a time of high demand and increasing financial pressures nationally is amazing news. “However, we know our work doesn’t stop here and we will continue with our existing improvement plans that were shared with CQC.”

Adult social care in Staffordshire is delivered in partnership, meaning many frontline employees like social workers are employed by Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT).

Neil Carr, MPFT chief executive, said:

“Our dedicated and hard-working adult social care staff, led by our director of social care Jo Cowcher, play an enormous role in making MPFT a truly unique and integrated NHS trust, and the good ratings awarded by the CQC recognise the difference they make to the lives of patients and carers in Staffordshire. “They work closely with physical and mental health colleagues to ensure the care received by patients is both seamless and holistic. I’m delighted the CQC has recognised both their professionalism and the excellent person-centred care they provide. “I’m also pleased our strong partnership with the county council in delivering the service has been recognised, as has the culture of learning driven by our Social Work Learning Academy. “We will continue to work closely together to further enhance our offer to Staffordshire residents.”

The assessment will be published on the CQC’s website on Friday 30 May.