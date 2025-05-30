A SHOW in Lichfield will bring delight to pop princesses and naughty knights.

Full House Theatre’s The Worst Princess comes to the Garrick on 7th and 8th June.

The family show will feature comedy, puppets, sing along pop anthems and a larger than life dragon.

A spokesperson said:

“Feisty Sue is not your everyday fairy tale superstar – in fact she’s The Worst Princess. “After being rescued by her twit of a prince she’s ready to start her happy end. But first she’ll have to make friends with a dragon, escape from a tower and set the Prince’s pants on fire with her new fire-breathing bestie. “Will Sue find her happily ever after?”

Tickets start at £15.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.