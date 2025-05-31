POLICE are trying to trace a car stolen from Shenstone.
The white BMW 118 M Sport was taken from Churchill Road between midnight and 7.15am yesterday (30th May).
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 134 of 30th May.
