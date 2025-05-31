A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a crash on the M6 Toll.

The 35-year-old man was riding a black, red and silver Ducati bike on the southbound carriageway when the incident happened just after the T6 Burntwood junction at 5.30pm yesterday (30th May).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, despite the efforts of motorists and the emergency services, the rider of the Ducati died at the scene. “We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, or those with any information that could help collision investigators.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 634 of 30th May or email investigators at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.