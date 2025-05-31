AN “impressive” collection of silver has shone at auction in Lichfield.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers brought the hammer down on the lot – which belonged to a single owner – at £6,050

Highlights included an Elizabeth II twin-handled wine cooler of urn form which sold for £1,050 and an Elizabeth II five light candelabrum in late-George III neo-classical style which fetched £1,150.

The collection also had pieces from the reign of George III such as a William Pitts silver snuffer tray and a pair of candle snuffers by Rebecca Emes and Edward Barnard I which went for £400.

Free valuations of silver and jewellery are available at The Auction Cafe on Market Street between 9.30am and 3pm.

