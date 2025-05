A LICHFIELD venue is preparing to transform into a 90s club for a night of dance anthems.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host hits by the likes of Faithless, The Prodigy, Snap!, N-Trance, Robin S, Darude and K Class at the Insomnia event on 16th June.

The show will be performed by RT90s who have appeared at the likes of Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party, Victorious, Godiva and Big Chill.

Tickets are £18 and can be booked on The Hub at St Mary’s website.