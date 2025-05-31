HAMMERWICH retained top spot and secured local bragging rights as they brushed aside Lichfield.

The city side were sent in to bat first and made a bright start with 43 on the board before the first wicket fell when Asif Rajah (35) was caught by Alex Mason off the bowling off Scott Elstone.

Harry Turley-Salmons then returned to the pavilion with just one run to his name when he was stumped by Andy Malkin.

George Turner (10) followed with Lichfield’s score having only reached 50.

Will Davies and Stuart Fielding had both tried to dig in with scores of 16, but the city side were eventually skittled out for just 104 in 27.5 overs.

Elstone enjoyed a fine day with the ball for Hammerwich as he finished with impressive figures of 7-41.

The home side never looked like giving Lichfield any hope of a comeback as Benjamin Novis hit 30 while Craig Jennings rattled an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to see their side past the total without losing a wicket.