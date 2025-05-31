A HOUSING association says a new partnership will help residents improve energy efficiency.

More than 100 Bromford homes are now fitted with Senze smart sensors that track data including temperature and humidity inside properties

It will allow residents to gain insights into how their home performs and simple actions they can take to improve comfort and reduce bills.

The data also helps Bromford plan retrofit work more efficiently.

Michael Craggs, development and asset management innovation lead for the housing association, said the information from the sensors would also reduce the need for surveyors to take manual readings.

“Using real data means we aren’t relying on assumptions. We can make smarter decisions that are genuinely based on how the home is performing, avoiding unintended consequences from traditional retrofit methods.”

Tom Fenton, CEO of Senze, said:

“This partnership is all about empowering decisions with evidence. By combining digital twins and real-time sensor data, we’re moving away from assumptions and towards precise, efficient retrofit planning. “The end result is a better experience for customers with warmer homes, lower bills, and fewer disruptions along the way.”